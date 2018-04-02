Three-Year-Old Left in Hot Van

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 3-year-old boy is apparently OK after being left in a van at the St. Louis Science Center for about an hour, but the 24-year-old woman who drove the van is under investigation. It happened yesterday, when the child was left behind in the Happy Go Lucky Child Care Center van, which transported children to the Science Center. The outdoor temperature at the time was about 97 degrees. Children from the Ferguson day care center arrived in two vans and parked near the center. Teachers took around 30 children inside, but apparently forgot the one child. Another visitor to the Science Center noticed the boy in the van and called police. The boy was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital for evaluation.