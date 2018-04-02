Throwing for the Gold

COLUMBIA - In his second shot at Olympic gold, Columbia's Christian Cantwell is preparing differently, he's blocked out all distractions. Cantwell says Mid-Missouri's hope for an Olympic medal is riding on his shoulders but he's running out of opportunities... so he has to make it count.

It may look like he's lifting weights, but for Christian Cantwell, it's like baking a treat.

Cantwell said, "That's the cake that you're making. I want to show people that whenever I'm in shape and I'm good that's it's going to take better than your best."

Cantwell didn't have his best in the Olympic trials. he finished third. But that's not necessarily a bad sign. "To be honest, it doesn't really matter. Never in history has the Olympic trials champion won the olympics. For me it's probably better to not win."

Cantwell knows a lot about winning. He owns multiple world championships, and a life-changing silver in the 2008 Olympic Games. "Everybody still talks about that to me today. People don't say 'hey, you getting ready for the Olympics?'... People say 'hey, you going to get another medal?' They always remember that. For me that's a big deal. I like that."



Cantwell heads London 10 days before he competes... so he can cool down. "30 degree difference is going to be pretty tough to deal with. I'm a big guy. I like the heat. I decided to go over a little bit earlier... Just to get used to the weather."

But don't look for him in Opening Ceremonies or other events... He says anything other than training is simply a distraction. "I want to win an Ilympic gold medal... I want to win an Olympic medal and I don't want to jeopardize anything by losing my train of thought."



He says he's feeling the pressure to win gold... But no pressure is as strong as that he puts on himself. "I'm going for gold. I'm going to let it all hang out. I've already won a medal. What's one more going to do? It's not going to change that much. Do I want it? Yeah, of course i want it. I want it more than anything."

Cantwell competes in the shot put on Friday, August 3rd; prelims in the morning and the finals in the evening.