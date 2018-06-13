Thunderstorm Warning

1 decade 9 months 2 weeks ago Friday, August 24 2007 Aug 24, 2007 Friday, August 24, 2007 4:18:59 PM CDT August 24, 2007 in Weather
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Gasconade County until 2:30 p.m.

Governor Parson visits MU to discuss the focus of his administration
COLUMBIA - Governor Parson made his first stop of a statewide tour at MU Wednesday morning. The governor talked about... More >>
32 minutes ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 2:42:00 PM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

Columbia police release surveillance photos from armed robbery at bank
COLUMBIA - Columbia police released surveillance photos from an armed robbery that happened last week at Merchants and Farmers Bank.... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

Fire chief: No smoke detectors in home where 5 children died
LEBANON (AP) — A fire chief says investigators found no smoke detectors in a southern Missouri mobile home where five... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 1:12:00 PM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

Cigarette or spark suspected in fire that killed 4 brothers
LAKE OZARK (AP) — Fire investigators suspect a cigarette or errant spark caused a fire that killed four brothers in... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 1:05:00 PM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

New Missouri Gov. Parson to use state plane
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — New Republican Gov. Mike Parson says he's going to use the state plane to travel... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 10:49:00 AM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

MUPD seeks help in identifying graffiti suspects
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is looking for the suspect who was involved in a graffiti act... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 9:44:00 AM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

MUPD looking for suspect in theft at Hitt Street parking garage
COLUMBIA - A theft occurred on MU campus at Hitt Street parking garage. The theft happened May, 22 2018... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

MoDOT seeks input on I-70 Business Loop ramp closure
COLUMBIA - A permit has been issued for the permanent removal of the eastbound on-ramp on Business Loop 70. ... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 8:26:00 AM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

UPDATED: Police investigating armed robbery off Mexico Gravel Road
COLUMBIA - An armed home invasion occurred early Wednesday morning on Mexico Gravel Road. A woman told KOMU 8... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 8:16:00 AM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

Missouri governor revives education board with appointments
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson appointed two people to the State Board of Education on Tuesday,... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 4:19:00 AM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

Jefferson City parents voice concerns on new school boundary scenarios
JEFFERSON CITY – Parents filled the cafeteria of Thomas Jefferson Middle School Tuesday night to share their feelings on the... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 10:29:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Federal judge rules against Planned Parenthood
COLUMBIA - A U.S. District judge denied an effort by Planned Parenthood to stop the enforcement of state regulation of... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 8:37:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Audrain police release new information on mysterious death
COLUMBIA - Exactly six months after Audrain deputies found a man bleeding to death beside a crashed and burned car,... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 5:47:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate recently approved fire station
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the future... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 3:33:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Car careens off road, nearly crashes into pond
COLUMBIA - An SUV nearly ended up in the water Tuesday when it went off West Route K near South... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Storm and waste water solutions a small part of the Henderson sewer project
COLUMBIA - The city is inviting people to learn more about new storm and waste water projects that correlate with... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 3:17:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Missouri rescue teams begin helicopter training
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Task Force 1 and Missouri Army National Guard Helicopter Search and Rescue Team are training with... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 3:06:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

MU Health Care running into space issues, growth is the goal
COLUMBIA – MU Health Care’s patient numbers are rising and spaces are filling up. “We’re always actively looking for... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 2:45:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News
