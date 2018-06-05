Thursday, April 25 Local Scores

Thursday, April 25, 2013

High School Baseball

  • Marshall 6 v. Booneville 4
  • North Callaway 1 v. Clopton 0
  • Hallsville 4 v. Fulton 5

Group suing Greitens over Confide app asks judge for sanctions
JEFFERSON CITY - The group suing former governor Eric Greitens over his administration's use of a message-deleting app requested a... More >>
Tuesday, June 05, 2018

Five charged in the death of Carl Debrodie
COLUMBIA - Tuesday morning five defendants were charged with criminal offenses related to the death of a developmentally disabled Fulton... More >>
Tuesday, June 05, 2018

Children risk riding the "summer slide" when school is out
COLUMBIA - While schools are closed, educators want to make sure books are open. The Columbia Public Library is hosting... More >>
Tuesday, June 05, 2018

City Council allocates more money to Columbia field house
COLUMBIA – Columbia’s venture to becoming the sports capital of the Midwest is proving costly. Despite a multi-million dollar budget,... More >>
Tuesday, June 05, 2018

Police identify man fatally shot on I-64 in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police have identified the man whose fatal shooting forced closure of an interstate... More >>
Monday, June 04, 2018

Man killed by worker after tossing concrete through door
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating after a pizzeria worker fatally shot a man who threw a... More >>
Monday, June 04, 2018

Missouri police chase victim headed to see newborn daughter
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A victim in a suburban Kansas City police chase that killed four people has been identified... More >>
Monday, June 04, 2018

Missouri revenues up 2.1 percent compared to last year
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri is bringing in about 2.1 percent more in revenue so far this fiscal year... More >>
Monday, June 04, 2018

Former Governor Roger Wilson reflects on unexpected time in office
COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson's ascension to the state's top office may remind Missourians of the last time a lieutenant... More >>
Monday, June 04, 2018

Columbia approves amendment to animal tethering ordinance
COLUMBIA - On Monday, the Columbia City Council approved an... More >>
Monday, June 04, 2018

Task force sees progress in Columbia's housing situation
COLUMBIA - There are currently around 12,700 rental households classified as cost-burdened in Columbia, meaning tenants are paying more than... More >>
Monday, June 04, 2018

Tina the Turkey's possible relocation creates community divide
COLUMBIA - While Tina the Turkey has become a local celebrity, there is a division on whether he should be... More >>
Monday, June 04, 2018

Columbia's list of non-discrimination policies gets longer
COLUMBIA - The city council voted Monday night to make policy changes that will protect more people from discrimination. ... More >>
Monday, June 04, 2018

Cole County EMS hires a new deputy chief
COLE COUNTY - After months of searching, Cole County Emergency Medical Services has finally hired a new deputy chief, Matthew... More >>
Monday, June 04, 2018

Parson lays down his priorities for his time in office
JEFFERSON CITY – On his first full day in office, Gov. Mike Parson said his goal is to bring people... More >>
Monday, June 04, 2018

Man accused of kicking child while asleep charged with murder
COLUMBIA - A man accused of kicking a child and causing the girl's death faces a charge of second-degree murder,... More >>
Monday, June 04, 2018

Community leaders address racial disparities in state traffic stop report
JEFFERSON CITY- Racial disproportion in police vehicle stops is creating concern for community leaders. Members of Empower Missouri, Missouri... More >>
Monday, June 04, 2018

Two arrested for stealing purses, using stolen credit card
COLUMBIA - Police arrested two men on Saturday in connection with a series of purse thefts at different parks around... More >>
Monday, June 04, 2018
