Thursday first day for new St. Charles County police force

ST. CHARLES (AP) - St. Charles County's new police department will take over law enforcement in unincorporated areas starting Thursday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/1xxK20t ) reports that residents aren't expected to see much difference. The department will be led by Chief Dave Todd, who was sworn in Tuesday, along with his command staff and some other officers.

Residents approved a county charter amendment in 2012 that shifts law enforcement from the sheriff's department to the new police force. The main difference is it puts policing under an appointed chief, not an elected official.

The sheriff continues to be elected and will be in charge of court security, transporting prisoners and serving subpoenas and some other documents in civil court cases.