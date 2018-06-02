Thursday Night High School Basketball
COLUMBIA - Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area on your Thursday night.
Girls Basketball
- Chamois 65 - Owensville 26
- North Callaway 66 - Macon 58
- Fulton 48 - Marshall 41
- Russellville 59 - Osage 55
- Helias 54 - Fatima 46
- Versailles 66 - Smithton 51
Boys Basketball
- Centralia 51 - Hallsville 52
- Salisbury 67 - Southern Boone 45
- Hallsville and Salisbury will play in the Centralia Invitational championship game on Saturday night at 8 P.M.