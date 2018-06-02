Thursday Night High School Basketball

COLUMBIA - Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area on your Thursday night.

Girls Basketball

Chamois 65 - Owensville 26

North Callaway 66 - Macon 58

Fulton 48 - Marshall 41

Russellville 59 - Osage 55

Helias 54 - Fatima 46

Versailles 66 - Smithton 51

Boys Basketball