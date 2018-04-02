Thursday Night High School Basketball Scores
COLUMBIA - Here are your Thursday night high school basketball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area.
Boys Basketball
- Linn 46 - Southern Boone 65
- Fulton 69 - Bowling Green 45
- Mexico 51 - Montgomery Co. 15
- Sturgeon 53 - Hallsville 48
- Boonville 62- Centralia 41
- Van-Far 20 - Community 39
- Marquette 61 - Jefferson City 47
Girls Basketball
- Hickman 36 - Helias 26
- Rock Bridge 61 - Rolla 27
- Hallsville 43 - Sturgeon 38
- Van-Far 41 - Community 43 (2OT)