By: Michelle Schuelke
COLUMBIA - Here are your Thursday night high school basketball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area.


Boys Basketball

  • Linn 46 - Southern Boone 65
  • Fulton 69 - Bowling Green 45
  • Mexico 51 - Montgomery Co. 15
  • Sturgeon 53 - Hallsville 48
  • Boonville 62- Centralia 41
  • Van-Far 20 - Community 39
  • Marquette 61 - Jefferson City 47


Girls Basketball

  • Hickman 36 - Helias 26
  • Rock Bridge 61 - Rolla 27
  • Hallsville 43 - Sturgeon 38
  • Van-Far 41 - Community 43 (2OT)
