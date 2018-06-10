Thursday Night High School Basketball Scores

COLUMBIA -- Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area on your Thursday night.

Girls Basketball:

Helias 26 - Rock Bridge 70

Warsaw 38 - Versailles 64

Hermann 44 - St. James 38

Russellville 34 - New Bloomfield 35

California 49 - Hickman 51

Boys Basketball:

Hallsville 47 - No. Callaway 23

California 68 - Osage 52