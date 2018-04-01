Ticket Venders Being Sued

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Attorney General Jay Nixon is suing three ticket-selling Web sites over the selling of tickets for a "Hannah Montana" concert in Kansas City. Nixon sued TNOW Entertainment Group and GoTickets, both of Springfield, Illinois, and Ticket Solutions of Overland Park, Kansas. He says the ticket brokers violated state and local consumer protection laws by selling tickets with face values of $26 to $56 for hundreds of thousands of dollars. The December 3rd performance by Miley Cyrus sold out almost immediately after going on sale, prompting outrage from parents of disappointed girls. Nixon says Ticketmaster has agreed to provide another 1,000 tickets for the show in Kansas City, and another 1,000 tickets for an October 18th show in St. Louis.