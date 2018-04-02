Tie broken: Incumbent wins special election after tie vote

FARMINGTON (AP) — An incumbent county commissioner in eastern Missouri is apparently staying in office after a special election necessitated by a tie vote.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri reports incumbent St. Francois County District 1 Commissioner Gary Wilkinson defeated challenger Linda Black 1,561 to 1,280 in a special election on Thursday.

The two tied in the Aug. 2 Republican primary with 1,589 votes each.

Wilkinson now has a clear road to victory as there are no Democratic or third-party challengers on the November general election ballot.