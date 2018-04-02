Tiger Athletics Lend a Helping Hand in Joplin

JOPLIN -- Mizzou athletes and staff were in Joplin on Friday helping construct new homes as part of the governor's Habitat Challenge for the city.



Mizzou quarterback James Franklin is just one of the many athete's working in Joplin today. He's been hauling wood and helping lay floor boards.

Franklin, who had shoulder surgery in early April says his shoulder is feeling good.

"It's feeling good. I've been throwing a nerf ball and i'll start throwing a football probably here to mid- july. I'm ahead of scheudle. A lot of people lift something and are like oh hang on. Cause i guess a lot of people still think it's really hurt. And just lifting some of the things the past..but a lot of poeple are doing the worrying for me, so i don't have to worry about that," said Franklin.

Mizzou athletes and staff will head back to Joplin next Friday and again in July.