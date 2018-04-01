Tiger Baseball in Arizona for Regionals

COLUMBIA - The Tiger baseball team left for Tucson, Arizona Wednesday to face the top-seed Arizona Wildcats in regional play on June 1.

The team is trying to win their first NCAA Baseball Regional since 2006. There are many similarities between the 2006 win at the Malibu Regional: back then Mizzou was also a No. 4 seed playing out west.

As for the opponents, the Wildcats are led by PAC-12 Coach of the Year, Andy Lopez. This season Arizona won a share of the PAC-12 Championship for the first time since 1992, also the last time they hosted a regional.

The Wildcats finished the season ranked 5th in the nation with a .325 batting average.