Tiger Bats Quiet in Loss to MSU

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou's three-game winning streak over in-state rival Missouri State came to an end as the Tigers fell by a 4-2 final Wednesday night at Taylor Stadium.

Dane Opel had the first RBI of the game for Mizzou, a single to center to make the score 2-1 in the third, and Josh Lester sent a RBI-double to left in the ninth.

Jace James was tagged for the loss for the Tigers as he went three innings while giving up two runs. Case Munson's on-base streak reached 18 games with a single and a walk in the contest.

Mizzou takes on Auburn Friday, April 26 at 6 p.m. For all the latest on Mizzou baseball, follow the team on Twitter @MUTigerBaseball or check in to MUTigers.com.