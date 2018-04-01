Tiger Defense

On Saturday's game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Tiger defense made a statement.

"That's the whole goal, just go out there every play and try to be physical with anybody, I know they have some of the top offense and receivers coming in the game, our whole goal was to keep hitting them off their game," said senior Missouri safety William Moore.

Goal achieved, the Tigers forced Tech quarterback Graham Harrell to throw four interceptions, one more than he had the entire season.

"We get to them early and you can kind of rattle a guy like that. I think we did a pretty good job putting pressure on him, tipping balls, getting interceptions and just getting turnovers, and that's how you disrupt an offense like that, a quarterback like that," said sophomore linebacker Sean Witherspoon.

The turnovers didn't stop there, Texas Tech trotted out for seven fourth down attempts, the Tigers stopped four.

"I don't like it, I felt like they didn't even think we were on the field, but we knew they were going to go for fourth downs, we just tried to go out and match their intensity and try to get our offense back on the field," said Missouri senior safety Pig Brown.

"I don't know, I felt kind of disrespected, along with my defense, we were surprised, every time. They didn't want to punt, but we kept sticking it down their throat every time," said Moore.



Tech committed eight turnovers on the day, and scored a season low ten points.

"I think we could have shut them out. They had that field goal, other than that we did good on third and fourth down, getting off the field, that was the key," said Witherspoon.



And that key unlocked a monster victory for the Tigers.