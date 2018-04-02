Tiger Football Looks to Continue Undefeated Streak

COLUMBIA - The 14th ranked Missouri football team has a chance to move to 7-0 for the first time since 2010 against number 22 Florida. The Tigers are coming off a huge win at Georgia last week.

Missouri has steamrolled teams on offense this season behind quarterback James Franklin. The Tigers rank 8th in the country, scoring 46 points a game. Franklin, however, injured his throwing shoulder in last weeks win. So, the Tigers will have to take on the nation's fourth ranked scoring defense with redshirt freshman Maty Mauk under center.

The Tigers they have more than enough talent to compete against Florida with Maty Mauk calling the plays. Head coach Gary Pinkel said, "he's surrounded by an experienced offensive line, good receivers, he's got a lot of good people around him, you know. And all those people step up their game a little bit, that's going to help our quarterback."

Sophomore offensive lineman Evan Boehm is confident that the offense will carry on with Mauk on the field. He said, "there's sometimes we get stuck in that third and long position, and James has to do his thing and he has that magic. And we get there and the wide receivers make those plays. But at the same time it's him and Murphy, and Russ and us opening the holes up for him."

Quarterback James Franklin said, "it's a good thing it's a team sport. It stinks that I went down, but we still have a lot of talent on this team, and I think we'll still be pretty good." The Tigers kick-off against Florida this Saturday at 11:21 a.m. from Faurot Field.