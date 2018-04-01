Tiger Football Team Lands Another Recruit

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Tiger football team is piling up the commitments early for the 2013 recruiting class, and Thursday, they landed another one.

Offensive lineman Jake Campos from West Des Moines Valley High School in Iowa has verbally committed to the Tigers. Campos, who is 6 feet 7 inches tall and 250 pounds, chose Mizzou over Iowa State, Iowa, Oregon, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Kansas State, and Kansas.

According to the Des Moines Register, Campos was the top-ranked high school football player in the state last year.