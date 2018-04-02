Tiger Hoopsters Rally To Win

The Tigers have lost to Davidson (3-2) in the teams' two previous outings, and the win gave Missouri its first 5-0 start in four seasons. The Tigers started off hot, and a Stefhon Hannah basket gave them a 19-7 lead with 11:41 remaining in the first half. But Davidson cut the lead to two points once and trailed 34-31 at halftime.

The Wildcats then started the second half with a 13-4 run to give them their largest lead of the game at 43-38. Missouri would come back, though, and a Matt Lawrence 3-pointer from the right wing tied the game at 45. The two teams traded the lead 10 times after that, 12 times total in the second half, with neither team leading by more than five points.

The Tigers were led down the stretch by Lawrence and Leo Lyons, who had eight rebounds and scored 10 of his 18 points in the second half. Lawrence hit three of his 3-pointers in the second half, the last one giving Missouri a four-point lead with three minutes remaining. Hannah added 20 points for the Tigers, 14 of them in the second half.

Davidson was led by William Archambault, who came off the bench to score 17 points. The Wildcats' leading scorer heading into the game, freshman Stephen Curry (22.5 points per game), didn't take a shot until almost nine minutes into the game and had just two points at halftime. But he finished with 16.

Mike Anderson became the first Missouri coach to win his first five games since George Bond did so in 1922.

(Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)