Tiger Men Top Kansas in Border Dual

COLUMBIA -- In the Mizzou track and field team's season debut, the Tiger men defeated the Kansas Jayhawks, 92-85, on Friday afternoon at the Hearnes Center Fieldhouse. The Tiger women gave a spirited effort as well but eventually fell to the rival Jayhawks, 106-75, as KU took the overall title, 191-167.

The highlight of the day was junior Malcolm Pennnix who posted a nation-leading mark in the long jump while winning the event. In his fourth attempt, Pennix leaped 7.74m (25-4 ¾) to win the event by a wide margin. The reigning Junior College National Champion earned five points for the Tigers in the event while teammate Jeremy Lampley finished third with a jump of 6.84m (22-5 ¼), giving Mizzou seven points in the event. Lampley claimed the event title in the triple jump with a mark of 14.99m (49-2 ¼) as well. The jump was a massive personal-best for the Tiger sophomore.

Pennix was once again the highlight in 60m dash as he earned his second event title of the day after clocking in at 6.78, good for the 11th-best time in the nation this season. That is also the third-best mark in program history in the event, trailing only Carlos Posey and current teammate Tre' Chambers.

The men also had a nice showing in the mile as senior Kyle Rood used a great final 50 meters to give the Tigers the top two spots, teaming with teammate Dan Quigley, who won the race with a time of 4:12.55. Rood passed a pair of Jayhawk runners in the final seconds of the race and finished just behind Quigley in second at 4:12.57. Staying on the track, Blake Irwin and Ricky West combined to give the Tigers eight points in the 1,000m run as well as they swept the top two spots. Irwin won the race with a time 2:26.42 while West went 2:26.75.

The drama continued in the men's 800m run as Kenny Cushing used a spirited final 100 meters to split a pair of Kansas runners at the finish line to win the race with a time of 1:55.39, which at the time extended the men's lead to 74-55. Sprinter Ryan Blackwell also won a tight race in the 400m dash with a time of 50.07, winning by four hundredths of a second. Rounding out the Tiger men on the track, senior Phillip King edged KU's Greg Bussing with a time of 8:29.82 in the 3,000m run, earning him the event title.

In the field events, the men occupied the top five spots in the men's weight throw, led by Jacob Bullinger, who threw 18.40m (60-4 ½), a top-20 national mark and a massive personal-best. Alex McDonald, Brian Duncan, Tim Opfer and Brooks Mosier took the top five spots. Mosier also won the shot put with a throw of 17.21m (56-5 ¾) as well.

On the women's side, the throws were a bright spot, specifically in the weight throw where Melissa Coil claimed the title with a throw of 17.45m (57-3) while her teammate Cortni Ervin threw 16.85m (55-3 ½) to give the Tigers the top two finishers in the event. Staying in the field events, Ervin earned runner-up nods in the shot put with a throw of 13.99m (45-10 ¾) while Stacy Swineburg and Camille Hayes took second and third in the high jump, respectively.

On the track, Laura Roxberg was the highlight for the Tiger women as she claimed the 1,000m run title with a time of 2:48.32 and ran the final leg of the distance medley relay, helping the Tigers to an event win with a time of 11:39.03. Jasmine Webb also was a bright spot with a time of 2:16.99, winning the 800m run on Friday. Kinsey Farren also won the 3,000m run with a time of 10:08.33.