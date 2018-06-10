Tiger's Lair Fans Up Early for SEC Championship Tickets

COLUMBIA - Members of the Tigers Lair, the official cheering section for the Missouri Tigers, were allowed 175 spots for tickets and more to the Mizzou Auburn SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

Tiger's Lair members can purchase a road trip package for only $150. This package includes transportation, hotel and a ticket to the game.

The package went on sale today at 10 am at the MSA/GPC box office in the student center, and were around one hundred students in line by 7 a.m.

While the Mizzou Ticket Office confirmed that the highly sought-after tickets to the December 7 SEC Championship Game are sold out, there are other options for eager MU tiger fans.

People in search of tickets should prepare to pay in the $250-$350 range. KOMU 8 News searched three websites and found eBay's prices are the lowest with one ticket going for $172. Vivid Seats lowest price is at around $244 per ticket and StubHub's lowest price is around $275. These prices are subject to change.