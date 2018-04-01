Tiger's Offense on Fire

If you thought Jeremy Maclin would cool off after the first three weeks, think again. In Saturday's game against Illinois State, Maclin picked up another 238 all-purpose yards, 10 more than his average for the season.

"It's not a dream anymore. I expect to make plays, everyone else expects me to make plays, so that's what I do," said wide receiver Jeremy Maclin.

Maclin also excels at giving the Tigers a short field to work with.

"I think you can witness what it's like. The impact of having a player like that in your kicking game and what it can do for you field position wise, what it can do for you scoring points," said Missouri's head football coach Gary Pinkel.

"It's awesome. I mean he gets us great field position. He had another awesome game today and he's going to continue to have great games. I mean he prepares as well as anyone I've met," said junior quarterback Chase Daniel.

Now we'll see if the Nebraska Cornhuskers can prepare for him.

"We want to get up there and put up yards and score, and get everybody involved, that's what this offense is for, so hopefully we can do the same," said Maclin.

And if everybody gets involved, the Tiger offense could be in for a big day against a struggling Cornhusker defense. Nebraska allowed 610 yards in a 41 to 40 victory against the Ball State Cardinals Saturday afternoon.

Maclin's two punt return touchdowns ties a Missouri record.