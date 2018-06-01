Tiger Town Developments Underway as MU Enters SEC

COLUMBIA - Monday is the first official business day Mizzou is part of the SEC and the developments for Tiger Town are underway.

Greg Steinhoff, co-organizer for Tiger Town, said Monday the plan for downtown Columbia to host the game zone on game days is progressing. The zone, made up of one street downtown, will allow fans to enjoy restaurants, vendors and fun activities in the zone.

Festivities will include activities for all ages. Kids can come and enjoy crafts, play areas and kid-friendly activities. The city council has issued a waiver of the open container law allowing people to drink on the street.

Recently, the Columbia City Council approved the Eighth Street between Elm and Broadway Streets as the site for Tiger Town.

Steinhoff said some business owners along that strip are looking forward to the increased business and look forward to helping sponsor the event.

Tiger Town will kick-off on September 8th, the date of the first SEC home game of the season. The event will be free to the public and funded by sponsors and donations.