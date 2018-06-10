Tiger Women Fall at Texas

The final score of 63-54 doesn't tell how close Saturday night's game was early. For Missouri, the loss snapped a 12-game winning streak that had put the Tigers in the Top 25 for the first time in 21 years. The loss leaves the Tigers 13 and 3 overall, and 3 and 1 in the conference. Carlynn Savant scored 14 to lead Missouri, which twice held leads of 10 points or more in the second half but couldn't hold on under Texas' tight defense. The Tigers shot 6 of 29 from the floor in the second half.

Tiffany Jackson added 10 points and 13 rebounds for Texas, which earned coach Jody Conradt her 877th career victory, moving her past Adolph Rupp for third place all-time among men's and women's college coaches. Texas stands 8 and 6 overall, and 2 and 2 in the conference. The Longhorns have won 29 straight Big 12 games at home.

The Tigers led 28-25 when LaToya Bond made two free throws and Savant, a 51 percent 3-point shooter this season, hit another in a Tigers burst that pushed the lead to 37-25 with two minutes left in the first half. Jackson, the leading scorer for Texas this season, was 1 of 8 shooting in the first half but was a defensive force with seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Savant hit two more 3-pointers in the second half, the second giving the Tigers a 51-40 lead with 13:07 left before Texas rallied and cut it to 53-50 on consecutive buckets from Nina Norman and Erika Arriaran. Lindsey's short jumper gave Texas a 54-53 lead with 6:12 to play. Meanwhile, Texas' defense shut down the Tigers' perimeter shooting that had opened up the big lead early in the half. Bond's layup with 11:19 to play was the Tigers' last field goal. Missouri then missed its next 15 shots and committed five turnovers.