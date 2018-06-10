Tiger Women Fall at Texas
The final score of 63-54 doesn't tell how close Saturday night's game was early. For Missouri, the loss snapped a 12-game winning streak that had put the Tigers in the Top 25 for the first time in 21 years. The loss leaves the Tigers 13 and 3 overall, and 3 and 1 in the conference. Carlynn Savant scored 14 to lead Missouri, which twice held leads of 10 points or more in the second half but couldn't hold on under Texas' tight defense. The Tigers shot 6 of 29 from the floor in the second half. Tiffany Jackson added 10 points and 13 rebounds for Texas, which earned coach Jody Conradt her 877th career victory, moving her past Adolph Rupp for third place all-time among men's and women's college coaches. Texas stands 8 and 6 overall, and 2 and 2 in the conference. The Longhorns have won 29 straight Big 12 games at home. The Tigers led 28-25 when LaToya Bond made two free throws and Savant, a 51 percent 3-point shooter this season, hit another in a Tigers burst that pushed the lead to 37-25 with two minutes left in the first half. Jackson, the leading scorer for Texas this season, was 1 of 8 shooting in the first half but was a defensive force with seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Savant hit two more 3-pointers in the second half, the second giving the Tigers a 51-40 lead with 13:07 left before Texas rallied and cut it to 53-50 on consecutive buckets from Nina Norman and Erika Arriaran. Lindsey's short jumper gave Texas a 54-53 lead with 6:12 to play. Meanwhile, Texas' defense shut down the Tigers' perimeter shooting that had opened up the big lead early in the half. Bond's layup with 11:19 to play was the Tigers' last field goal. Missouri then missed its next 15 shots and committed five turnovers.
More News
Grid
List
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
in
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
in
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
in
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
in
FULTON - Westminster College is looking forward to a new $4 million football stadium. Vice President of Campus Operations... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A guilty plea by the man who admitted killing 6-year-old Dayne Hathman will stand, a judge ruled Friday.... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Attorneys who represented the office of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens during a legislative investigation have... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After seven years of dedicated service to the Columbia Police Department, K-9 Raf is retiring, the CPD said.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson will tour Missouri next week to hear from community leaders as he... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department are currently searching for a suspect who fled a robbery crime scene on foot. ... More >>
in