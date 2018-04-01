Tigers and Turnovers

"The alley-oop is one of the most exciting plays in basketball. It just kind of lifts your team. It gets the crowd into it. I think that definitely was a boost of energy," said forward Marshall Brown."

In the 105-67 win, the Tigers forced 36 turnovers, leading to 44 points for Coach Anderson's squad.

"When he's going, I just see him. I throw it up. I know he can jump high. So I just throw it up to him," said Hannah.

The star of the game was newcomer Stefhon Hannah, who led the team with 25 points, 6 assists, and 7 steals.

"The best is when Stefhon threw it up from half court. That's always exciting. You just got to put a nice little pass on there. I think that was something nice for the fans. We'll fill up the place after plays like that," said guard Matt Lawrence.

The next exhibition game for the Tigers is Monday night at 7 against Lithuania Academy.