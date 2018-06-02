Tigers Await Future in NFL

COLUMBIA -- Two projected draft picks from the University of Missouri will probably not hear their names called in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night.

Tight-end Michael Egnew and defensive-end Jacquies Smith are expected to be drafted in the fourth and seventh rounds respectively. The Tigers have had a player drafted in the first round of the draft for the last three years.

In 2011 the San Francisco 49ers drafted Missouri defensive-end, Aldon Smith, with the seventh overall pick and the Jacksonville Jaguars took Missouri quarterback, Blaine Gabbert, with the tenth overall pick. In 2010 the Atlanta Falcons drafted Missouri linebacker Sean Weatherspoon with the 19th overall pick. In 2009 the Philadelphia Eagles drafted wide receiver, Jeremy Maclin, 19th overall and the Pittsburgh Steelers took defensive tackle, Ziggy Hood, with the 32nd overall pick.