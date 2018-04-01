Tigers Beat Royals 6-3 in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) - Prince Fielder homered and drove in three runs, and Justin Verlander pitched effectively into the seventh inning to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Detroit remained six games ahead of second-place Cleveland in the AL Central and dealt the third-place Royals a setback in the postseason race. Kansas City is one of several teams hoping at least to catch Tampa Bay for a wild card.

Verlander (13-11) allowed three runs and nine hits in 6 2-3 innings. Three relievers finished. Joaquin Benoit worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and got the final four outs for his 19th save in 19 chances.

Bruce Chen (7-3) allowed five earned runs and seven hits in 4 1-3 innings.