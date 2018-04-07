Tigers Blank Texas in Opening Round of Big 12 Tournament

5 years 10 months 1 week ago Thursday, May 24 2012 May 24, 2012 Thursday, May 24, 2012 10:04:00 AM CDT May 24, 2012 in Tiger Talk
Source: Shawn Davis - Press Release
loading

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK -- The Mizzou baseball team won its opening round game of the 2012 Phillips 66 Big 12 Tournament against third-seeded Texas, 5-0, on Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The win advanced Mizzou to the second round where it will face second-seeded Texas A&M, scheduled for a 7:30 start Thursday evening.

Sophomore lefty Rob Zastryzny earned his first career win over Texas as he went 8.1 innings while allowing no runs while not walking a batter on 114 pitches (66 for strikes). Also, Mizzou head coach Tim Jamieson claimed his 600th career victory as a head coach as he is now one of three active Big 12 coaches to win 600 games at their current Big 12 school.

"Just a great team effort, defense played great," Jamieson said. "Rob pitched great and we had timely hitting like we talked about before the tournament started. When you get hot you just don't know what is going to happen but the guys got it done tonight."

Mizzou was led at the plate by Blake Brown and Conner Mach, who each turned in two-hit days. Brown went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI. Mach went 2-for-4 as well with an RBI. Dusty Ross came on in relief of Zastryzny to get the final two outs. The shutout pitched by Zastryzny and Ross is the Tigers' first in the Big Tournament since 2006.

"I felt like I could throw my fast ball the way I wanted to, my change-up was okay and my curve ball was there when I needed it," Zastryzny said. "I feel like Texas had not seen my best stuff yet and when I went into this game tonight, I wanted to show them my best stuff and I tried my best to do that."

Both teams got a hit in the first inning as Ben Turner laced a two-out rope back up the middle, but Mach popped up to the catcher to end Mizzou's half of the first. Texas' Erich Weiss tallied a one-out single, just past Dillon Everett at second, but Zastryzny got each of the next two batters to line out, ending the first inning.

The Tigers threatened to get on the scoreboard in the second inning as they loaded the bases with just one out, thanks to two mistakes from UT shortstop Jordan Etier. But UT starter Corey Knebel got Everett to pop up for the second out and Garcia grounded out to second on a hard-hit ground ball as the UT defense had him played perfectly.

Mizzou got on the board in the top of the third as Mach ripped a double down the left field line, putting Mizzou on top, 1-0. The defensive highlight of the third inning was Turner picking off Kevin Lusson for the third out in the frame as he caught him drifting too far towards third base. Mizzou then had a huge inning in the top of the fourth, scoring four runs off of Knebel, extending its lead to 5-0.

Andreas Plackis led off the fifth inning with a single up the middle and he was advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Scott Sommerfeld. Everett then singled to left field and then Eric Garcia singled through the left side, scoring Plackis. Brown then delivered the big hit, roping a ball nearly 400 feet to left center to score two runs and he later came in to score on a wild pitch from Knebel, putting Mizzou on top, 5-0.

Mizzou made three great plays defensively in the bottom of the fifth as Garcia ran down a pair of high fly balls that were pushed by the wind, one in four territory down the third base line and another deep into left field. Mizzou then posted another scoreless frame in the bottom of the fifth and that sent the game to the sixth inning. The sixth through ninth innings were scoreless as the Tigers pitching staff shut the door on the Longhorns.

The win advances Mizzou to Thursday's second-round game against second-seeded Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. Mizzou lefty Blake Holovach is the scheduled starter. In his last start against Texas A&M, he went 6.1 innings, allowing three earned runs as he earned the win in that start down in College Station. Michael Wacha is scheduled to throw for Texas A&M. Mizzou tallied 12 hits off Wacha in their previous meeting down in College Station this season and scored nine runs on eight hits off of Wacha last year in Columbia.

More News

Grid
List

State Geography Bee winner advances to national competition
State Geography Bee winner advances to national competition
MOBERLY - Geography whizzes from across Missouri competed in the 30th annual state-level competition of the National Geographic Bee held... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:37:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

2 adults, 2 children safe after house fire
2 adults, 2 children safe after house fire
COLUMBIA - A fire damaged a home on East Richland Road Friday. Two adults and two children made it out... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Some Columbians concerned about water safety despite state-wide award
Some Columbians concerned about water safety despite state-wide award
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light won the Missouri section of the 2018 Water Works Association Drinking Water Taste Contest.... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:13:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Designer of waterslide where boy died returning to Kansas
Designer of waterslide where boy died returning to Kansas
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The designer of a waterslide at a Kansas waterpark where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 5:35:52 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

New Bloomfield High School students host mock crash event
New Bloomfield High School students host mock crash event
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield High School's student council hosted a mock crash event to send a message to the... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri governor willing to send troops to border
Missouri governor willing to send troops to border
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens is willing to send National Guard troops to the Mexican border... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:41:46 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Blind address barriers and misconceptions
Blind address barriers and misconceptions
JEFFERSON CITY - Different, but equal. Blind individuals took a stand against the offensive misconceptions that label them as unequal... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:11:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Late winter weather freezes spring business operations
Late winter weather freezes spring business operations
COLUMBIA - The winter weather for mid-Missouri isn't over yet: more snow and ice is in the forecast for the... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Missouri faculty member dies in Scotland on student trip
Missouri faculty member dies in Scotland on student trip
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A faculty member at a private Christian university in Missouri has died after suffering a medical... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 12:27:03 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Missouri governor OKs $700M budget hike, mainly for Medicaid
Missouri governor OKs $700M budget hike, mainly for Medicaid
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has approved an additional $700 million of spending this year. Greitens... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 11:45:40 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Suspect in 2 killings arrested at home near Springfield
Suspect in 2 killings arrested at home near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected in two recent Springfield killings. The Green County Sheriff's... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 9:24:36 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Police: woman hurt after motorcyclist shoots at her vehicle
Police: woman hurt after motorcyclist shoots at her vehicle
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for a motorcyclist who allegedly shot at a woman's vehicle as she drove on I-70... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 9:19:00 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Three teenagers charged in connection with March gunfire incident
Three teenagers charged in connection with March gunfire incident
COLUMBIA - Three teenagers face charges in connection with an incident in late March, in which gunfire damaged a car... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 9:07:53 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Self-defense claim rejected; man convicted in double killing
Self-defense claim rejected; man convicted in double killing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man who claimed he killed two friends in self-defense has been convicted... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:45:09 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Nearly 18 percent of state human trafficking calls come from mid-Missouri
Nearly 18 percent of state human trafficking calls come from mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - “I can still go to a presentation and hear somebody say, ‘I only thought that happened in other... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 7:07:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Cold temperatures this weekend could lead to freezing crops
Cold temperatures this weekend could lead to freezing crops
COLUMBIA – Unusually cold weather for this time of year is making some mid-Missouri farmers weary. Though temperatures were... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 6:56:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Medical marijuana remains in limbo after House committee vote ties
Medical marijuana remains in limbo after House committee vote ties
JEFFERSON CITY – The future of medical marijuana in Missouri is up in the air, after a House committee struck... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 6:54:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Construction begins on Cole County stormwater project
Construction begins on Cole County stormwater project
COLE COUNTY - After residents complained of their homes and streets flooding, construction began Thursday on a stormwater and road... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 6:05:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
2am 27°
3am 26°
4am 25°
5am 24°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

1:07a
Inside Edition
1:37a
Paid Program
2:07a
Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda
1:00a
Top 30
1:30a
Page Six TV
2:00a
Paid Program

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Will & Grace
7:30p
Superstore
8:00p
Dateline NBC
9:00p
Saturday Night Live
7:00p
Family Guy
7:30p
Family Guy
8:00p
Bob's Burgers
8:30p
Bob's Burgers
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld