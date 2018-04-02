Tigers Blown Out at Arizona

TUSCON, Ariz.- Kim Anderson and the Missouri Men's Basketball team were looking for a big road victory at the 13th ranked Arizona Wildcats on Sunday night. They left empty-handed in a 88-52 thumping that saw no Tigers in double digits for the second time this season.

Arizona (9-1) dominated from the opening tip off, jumping out to a 7-0 lead. Seven would be the closest Mizzou (5-4) would find themselves for the rest of their unpleasant evening inside the McKale Center. Sophomore Namon Wright and Jakeenan Gant tried to bring the Tigers back into the game with over 8:30 to play in the half, putting the Tigers on a 5-0 run to cut the deficit to 22-15. But Mizzou's abysmal shooting performance, which was a season-low 30 percent (17-56), was just too much for the Tigers to overcome.

Freshman Kevin Puryear finished with just 4 points on the evening, shooting just 20 percent on 10 shots. Wright led Mizzou with just nine points, while Arizona had six different players in double digits for scoring.

Missouri will be back in action on Saturday at Mizzou Arena, taking on North Carolina State. Tip off is set for 5 p.m. CT.