Tigers Chop Down Stephen F. Austin

Missouri (6-0) forced 27 turnovers by Stephen F. Austin (2-3). Missouri entered Saturday's game ranked ninth in the country in steals with 56. Led by Hannah, the Tigers made 13 steals against Stephen F. Austin, the second-highest total this season, behind 14 steals against Davidson.

After playing just nine minutes and scoring just two points in Sundays 81-75 win over Davidson, Kalen Grimes played most of the game and finished with 14 points on 7-for-8 shooting. He also had nine rebounds.

Leo Lyons, who scored 18 points and pulled down eight rebounds in place of Grimes against Davidson, scored nine points and had six rebounds.

Freshman Keon Lawrence came off the bench to score 11 points.

Missouri held the Lumberjacks leading scorer, Matt Kingsley, who averaged almost 16 points prior to Saturday, to three points, but could not slow down Antuane Miller. Miller, a preseason all Southland Conference selection, scored 21. Josh Alexander scored 12 points off of 4-for-6 3-point shooting.

Missouri has now won its first six games to start a season for just the fifth time since 1983, and Mike Anderson became the first Missouri coach to win his first six games since Craig Ruby won 17 to start the 1920 season.

(Copyright 2006 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)