Tigers Compete for Spots on USA National Softball Team

CHULA VISTA, CA - Missouri pitcher Chelsea Thomas and former Missouri outfielder Rhea Taylor are representing the Tigers at the 2011 USA Softball Women's National Team Selection Camp at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, California. Along with 35 other attendees, Taylor and Thomas are competing to each earn spots out of the 17 open on the 2011 USA Softball Women's National Team, which will be announced on Friday, June 17.

The 17 athletes who are selected to the become part of the USA Softball roster will then go on to compete with the team in six different events in three countries listed below.

June 25: Exhibition Games in Plant City, Florida

June 29: Exhibition Games in Salem, Virginia

July 1: Exhibtion Games in Bowie, Maryland

July 9-17: Canadian Open FastPitch International Championship in Surrey, British Columbia

July 21-25: World Cup of Softball VI in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

October 17-23: Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico

Below is the complete list of the 37 athletes competing for the 17 spots on the 2011 USA Softball Women's National Team:

Valerie Arioto: California

Ashley Holcombe-Bell: Alabama

Katelyn Boyd: Arizona State

Ashley Brignac: Louisiana - Lafayette

Megan Bush: Florida

Whitney Canion: Baylor

Kaylyn Castillo: Arizona State

Raven Chavanne: Tennessee

Kaitlin Cochran: Arizona State

Cheyenne Coyle: Florida

Brigette Del Ponte: Arizona

Dallas Escobedo: Arizona State

Kelly Grieve: Tennessee

Andrea Harrison: UCLA

Jolene Henderson: California

Taylor Hoagland: Texas

Molly Johnson: Kentucky

Stacy Johnson: Iowa

Ashley Lane: Michigan

Megan Langenfeld: UCLA

Whitney Larsen: Alabama

Jenae Leles: Arizona

Annie Lockwood: Arizona State

Blaire Luna: Texas

Meagan May: Texas A&M

Jen Mineau: Fordham

Michelle Moultrie: Florida

Christine Orgeron: Louisiana - Lafayette

Jenna Rich: Stanford

Keilani Ricketts: Oklahoma

Brittany Schutte: Florida

Jessica Shults: Oklahoma

Jordan Taylor: Michigan

Rhea Taylor: Missouri

Chelsea Thomas: Missouri

Niki Williams: Washington

Shawna Wright: Washington

Out of the 37 athletes, 8 are from the Big 12 Conference.