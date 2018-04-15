Tigers Compete for Spots on USA National Softball Team
CHULA VISTA, CA - Missouri pitcher Chelsea Thomas and former Missouri outfielder Rhea Taylor are representing the Tigers at the 2011 USA Softball Women's National Team Selection Camp at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, California. Along with 35 other attendees, Taylor and Thomas are competing to each earn spots out of the 17 open on the 2011 USA Softball Women's National Team, which will be announced on Friday, June 17.
The 17 athletes who are selected to the become part of the USA Softball roster will then go on to compete with the team in six different events in three countries listed below.
- June 25: Exhibition Games in Plant City, Florida
- June 29: Exhibition Games in Salem, Virginia
- July 1: Exhibtion Games in Bowie, Maryland
- July 9-17: Canadian Open FastPitch International Championship in Surrey, British Columbia
- July 21-25: World Cup of Softball VI in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- October 17-23: Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico
Below is the complete list of the 37 athletes competing for the 17 spots on the 2011 USA Softball Women's National Team:
- Valerie Arioto: California
- Ashley Holcombe-Bell: Alabama
- Katelyn Boyd: Arizona State
- Ashley Brignac: Louisiana - Lafayette
- Megan Bush: Florida
- Whitney Canion: Baylor
- Kaylyn Castillo: Arizona State
- Raven Chavanne: Tennessee
- Kaitlin Cochran: Arizona State
- Cheyenne Coyle: Florida
- Brigette Del Ponte: Arizona
- Dallas Escobedo: Arizona State
- Kelly Grieve: Tennessee
- Andrea Harrison: UCLA
- Jolene Henderson: California
- Taylor Hoagland: Texas
- Molly Johnson: Kentucky
- Stacy Johnson: Iowa
- Ashley Lane: Michigan
- Megan Langenfeld: UCLA
- Whitney Larsen: Alabama
- Jenae Leles: Arizona
- Annie Lockwood: Arizona State
- Blaire Luna: Texas
- Meagan May: Texas A&M
- Jen Mineau: Fordham
- Michelle Moultrie: Florida
- Christine Orgeron: Louisiana - Lafayette
- Jenna Rich: Stanford
- Keilani Ricketts: Oklahoma
- Brittany Schutte: Florida
- Jessica Shults: Oklahoma
- Jordan Taylor: Michigan
- Rhea Taylor: Missouri
- Chelsea Thomas: Missouri
- Niki Williams: Washington
- Shawna Wright: Washington
Out of the 37 athletes, 8 are from the Big 12 Conference.