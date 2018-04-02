Tigers Complete Day One of Missouri Grand Prix

COLUMBIA -- The University of Missouri hosted day one of the Missouri Grand Prix, a swimming event that features elite swimmers from around the world hoping to meet the Olympic Time Trial qualifications or prepare for the 2012 Olympics in London. The Missouri Grand Prix, one of seven stops that USA Swimming will make around the country, will be February 10-12 at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.

Missouri swimmer Jack Brown met the Olympic Time Trial qualification in the 400 Yard IM. Brown recorded a time of 4:26.93, beating the time of 4:30.49. Sam Tierney met the Olympic Time Trial qualifications in the 100 Yard Breaststroke. Tierney recorded a time of 1:02.04, meeting the qualifying standard of 1:04.69.

Other Missouri swimmers had impressive showings during the day as well. Canadian Mack Darragh placed 5th in the 400 Yard IM, finishing in 4:27.47 while Jowan Qupty of Israel placed 7th in the 100 Breaststroke with a time of 1:02.43. Also in the 400 Yard IM, Igor Kozlovskij finished 10th in 1:03.10.

Two swimmers from the University of Missouri women's swimming team met the Olympic Time Trial qualifications in the first day of competition. In the 100 Yard Breaststroke, Amanda Masters met Olympic Time Trial qualifications while recording a time of 1:11.06. Rachel Ripley also met the Olympic Time Trial qualifications in the 100 Yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:11.14. The cutoff time in that event is 1:12.19.

Preliminary events for Saturday begin at 9:00 A.M. at the Mizzou Aquatic Center while finals begin at 5:30 P.M.