Tigers Continue Big 12 Play at Oklahoma State

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou baseball team will continue its Big 12 season this weekend as it visits No. 23 Oklahoma State for a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Tigers and Cowboys will also meet on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Heading into the series, Oklahoma State sits at fourth in the Big 12 while Mizzou is 10th.

Oklahoma State leads the all-time series with Mizzou, 135-80, after taking two of three meetings from the Tigers last season. Mizzou's last win over Oklahoma State came on April 16 last season, a 9-2 decision at Taylor Stadium.