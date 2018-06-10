Tigers Deal With More Than Soccer

However, this young Tiger team is dealing with more than just the Aggies on the field. It doesn't take much to motivate the 20th ranked Missouri Tiger soccer team.

"We weren't able to put a goal in the net last year, and I think we are definitely able to do that," said Missouri defender Kat Tarr.

They are a team with no senior leaders, but not a lack of leaders.

"We're playing the coaching basically, we're just bringing it onto the field doing exactly as they and it all follows through," expressed freshman forward Alysha Bonnick.

The Tiger football team has the number five offense in the country, but the soccer team actually ranks two spots higher, third in the nation in goals per game.

"We've got so many different ways to score and so many different weapons and it really is awesome to know that if you miss a shot or you lay it off your teammate is going to be there," said sophomore forward Michelle Collins.

And the Tigers are also facing emotions off the field. Recently a car accident killed former player Meggie Malm. The following night, the team defeated 19th ranked Cal.

"Everyone's still dealing with it in their own way. I think going to the funeral on Monday was a great way to pay our respects to Meg and her family," said head coach Bryan Blitz.

The Tigers are playing for Meggie all season. Number 21 isn't just on their mind. Her number is on the field.

"She's someone you'd want your daughter to be, or your sister to be, or your friend to be," expressed Blitz. "She was very loyal, very humble. But that's what made her special as a human being and as a leader and as part of our family here."