Tigers Defeat Oklahoma State, Play Oklahoma Thursday

KANSAS CITY, MO -- Mizzou Women's Basketball upset the No. 7 seed, Oklahoma State, in the first round of the Big 12 Championship tonight, March 7. The Tigers won 72-68 to earn their first victory at a Big 12 Tournament since 2008.

Both Christine Flores and BreAnna Brock recorded double-doubles on the night, Flores with 24 points and 10 rebounds and Brock with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Morgan Eye was 4-5 from behind the arc, giving her a total of 60 three-pointers this season. The number moves her into fourth all-time on Missouri's single season three-pointer record.

Mizzou started the game on a hot streak, hitting the floor on an 8-2 run and commanding the first five minutes of play. A three-pointer from Lindsey Keller gave the Cowgirls some momentum and brought OSU ahead of Mizzou with just under-14 minutes to play. Flores hit two free throws, however, to put the Tigers back in the lead.

At the under-12 media timeout, Mizzou was up 23-19 thanks to Flores' 3-4 effort. Oklahoma State again tied the game at 24 with six minutes left in the half, but it was short-lived thanks to a jumper from Brock. Freshman Morgan Eye's three-point shooting was an important component of the game for Mizzou, she was 2-2 in the first half.

Flores hit a jumper right out of the halftime break, which was immediately followed up with a three from Crafton to make the score 42-29 for the Tigers. Brock gave the Tigers a 15 point lead with 15:37 left in the game. The Tigers went on a 10-0 run to bring their lead up to 25 points, the largest of the game, with 13 minutes left to play.

A jumper from Tiffany Bias ended the Tigers' run, and both teams found it hard to find the net for the next few minutes. Flores ended Mizzou's dry spell with a jumper at 8:38. Oklahoma State continued to put the pressure on Mizzou, but the defense held strong. The Cowgirls were shooting just 30.9 percent from the field at 6:26 on the clock.

At the under-4 media timeout, the Cowgirls had managed to cut Missouri's lead to 12. Coming out of the break, OSU hit a three to cut the lead again. Flores answered the shot with a trey of her own, and the Tigers still held the lead, 68-59 at the 1:51 mark. Morgan Eye hit two free throws to build on Flores' momentum.

Although the Cowgirls hit two three-pointers in the last minute to make it a one-possession game, the Tigers were able to keep the lead and topped the Cowgirls 72-68.

Mizzou will face the No. 2 seed, Oklahoma, tomorrow at 5 P.M.