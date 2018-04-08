Tigers Dominate Jaguars 87-58

Keon Lawrence tied a career high with 17 points and Stefhon Hannah added 13 for Missouri.

Deforrest Riley-Smith led Southern with 17 points and was the only player in double figures for the Jaguars.

Both teams struggled early, with Missouri playing its first game since a December 19 loss to Illinois in St. Louis. The first half featured a combined 29 turnovers. Southern had 19, including numerous ill-timed lob passes, blown dunks and passes thrown to unsuspecting teammates.

Missouri led by as many as 12 points before taking a 33-25 halftime lead. The Tigers led by as many as 34 points in the second half.

Southern, which advanced to the NCAA Tournament last year as the Southwestern Athletic Conference's regular season and tournament champion, had previously lost this season by 60 points to Georgia, 53 points to No. 4 Wisconsin and 56 points against defending national champion and No. 3 Florida.

The Tigers will host their next game at Mizzou Arena on January 2 against Mississippi State. Game time for the Tiger, Bulldog face off is scheduled for 7:00.