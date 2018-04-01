Tigers Drop Opener Against Huskers

But, that was the only offense the Tigers had the whole night, as the Huskers teed off on Missouri lefty Nathan Culp in the next three innings. Right fielder Luke Gorsett hit a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning, and catcher Jeff Christy made his only hit count with a solo dinger in the fifth to tie the score at three.

Gorsett then hit an RBI single in the sixth, coupled with a fielder's choice RBI from Brandon Buckman to give the Huskers the lead for good at 5-3. Buckman added an RBI double in the eighth for the final run.

The Tigers and Huskers face off again at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, with Mizzou ace pitcher Max Scherzer facing Nebraska lefty Tony Watson.