Tigers Edge Texas A&M In Overtime

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) -- James Franklin's 11-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Lucas in overtime lifted the Missouri Tigers to a 38-31 win over No. 16 Texas A&M on Saturday.



Texas A&M got the ball after the score, but Ryan Tannehill's pass on fourth down was deflected.



The Tigers had a chance to win it in regulation, but a 46-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right as time expired.



Missouri (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) got the ball when Jacquies Smith caused a fumble by Tannehill, which was recovered by Dominique Hamilton.



The Aggies led by 11 at halftime, but Missouri took a 31-28 lead on an 11-yard run by Henry Josey with about eight minutes left.



Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2) tied it on a 35-yard field goal about four minutes later.