Tigers Edge Texas A&M In Overtime

6 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, October 29 2011 Oct 29, 2011 Saturday, October 29, 2011 2:01:00 PM CDT October 29, 2011 in Tiger Talk
By: Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) -- James Franklin's 11-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Lucas in overtime lifted the Missouri Tigers to a 38-31 win over No. 16 Texas A&M on Saturday.

Texas A&M got the ball after the score, but Ryan Tannehill's pass on fourth down was deflected.

The Tigers had a chance to win it in regulation, but a 46-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right as time expired.

Missouri (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) got the ball when Jacquies Smith caused a fumble by Tannehill, which was recovered by Dominique Hamilton.

The Aggies led by 11 at halftime, but Missouri took a 31-28 lead on an 11-yard run by Henry Josey with about eight minutes left.

Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2) tied it on a 35-yard field goal about four minutes later.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 80°
5pm 80°
6pm 80°
7pm 80°