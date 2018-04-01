Tigers Face Aggies at Taylor Stadium

COLUMBIA - Texas A&M heads to Columbia for a three game series beginning Friday at 6 p.m. The Tigers and Aggies will play again Saturday at 2 p.m. and the series finale will commence Sunday at 1 p.m.

In the Tigers' two midweek games, they launched four home runs, including a three-homer effect at TR Hughes Ballpark against Eastern Illinois on Tuesday. Sophomore Eric Garcia has hit home runs in back-to-back games as well after doing so in both midweek contests. He and Blake Brown are the only two Tigers to homer in back-to-back games this season.

Over the past several weeks, the Tiger starting lineup has appeared to become more concrete and one thing is apparent when looking at that lineup - The Tigers are young. Mizzou has started as many as seven sophomores as position players this season, and have started just two seniors Jesse Santo and Jonah Schmidt. Freshmen CJ Jarvis and Dillon Everett also started last weekend.

Junior Conner Mach benefited from a lineup change last week as head coach Tim Jamieson hit him in the leadoff spot and played him in left field for the first time in his career at Baylor. Mach responded by leading the team in runs (two), RBI (five), home runs (one), and total bases (10). He was named Big 12 Player of the Week for his efforts. After hitting in the leadoff spot in the two midweek games, Mach is hitting .474 with nine hits, six RBI and three runs scored in the top spot in the order (spanning the last five games).

The Tigers, currently 17-24, will face a strong opponent in the Aggies. Texas A&M is ranked sixth with an overall record of 29-12, and the two teams have split the last two series with A&M winning two of three last year and the Tigers taking three of four in 2009. The Aggies have not won a series in Columbia since 2007 when they won two of three.