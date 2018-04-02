Tigers Face Cyclones Wednesday

Mizzou hopes to continue its success at home, where MU's 9-2 including nine wins in its last 10 games. Iowa State has struggled in the Big 12 with a 2-3 record, including Saturday's most recent loss to Texas A&M, 86-81, in Ames. Missouri is 3-2 in the Big 12, and a win against the Cyclones will equal MU's second- best conference start in school history. Iowa State has lost 5 straight to the Tigers in Columbia, with ISU's last win in the Hearnes Center, 72-62, in the Tigers' first year under coach Quin Snyder. Wednesday should be a milestone night for Tiger senior Jimmy McKinney, who needs just five points to surpass 1,000 career points.