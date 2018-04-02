Tigers Face Nebraska in Final Big 12 Series Meeting

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Football fans remember best: the last time a Missouri Tigers team traveled to Nebraska upon defeating the Oklahoma Sooners, it didn't turn out so well for the black and gold. However, this time around, the No. 8 Tigers will look to reverse their fortune in what will be their final Big 12 softball series ever with the No. 14 Huskers, who will play in the Big Ten conference next season.

The Tigers are coming off a sweep of SLU on Wednesday, giving them their second 10+ game winning streak of the year. Kristen Nottleman went the distance in the series-clinching second game, notching her 13th win of the season in the process.

The Tigers are currently 9-1 in conference and have posted the same 9-1 record in their last five weekend series against top-20 opponents. They are also fifth in the latest RPI poll.

Last season in Lincoln, the Huskers and Tigers split the series, with Nebraska taking the first game 5-2 before falling in the finale, 5-0. This year's Husker team is led by ace Ashley Hagemann, owner of a 22-7 record and a 1.90 ERA.

The series begins on Friday night at 6 p.m. CT and concludes on Saturday at 4 p.m. CT.