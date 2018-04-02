Tigers Fall at No. 16 Iowa State

AMES, IA - Sophomore Lisa Henning leads the way with 13 kills while Emily Wilson adds eight. Mizzou volleyball ended its 13-match road trip with a loss against Iowa State in three sets, 12-25 18-25 21-25, on Wednesday evening at Hilton Coliseum in a nationally-televised match on ESPNU. Sophomore outside hitter Lisa Henning led Mizzou in kills with a final total of 13 followed by freshman Emily Wilson, who finished with eight. The Tigers hit just .191 in the match while Iowa State hit .402 with 50 kills. Mizzou had just 31 kills as Molly Kreklow spread 27 assists.



The Cyclones quickly set the pace in the first set going up 7-2 before head coach Wayne Kreklow used his first time out to settle the team down. The Tigers seemed to struggle against Iowa State's attack as the cyclones had five different players with a kill, while Mizzou had only four kills total. After Iowa State committed its first and only hitting error midway through the set, the Tigers picked up some momentum, cutting the lead in half 20-10. Unfortunately it was too little too late for the Tigers as Iowa State went on a 5-2 run to win the first set 25-12



Henning led the Tigers in the first set with four kills on 11 attacks while Wilson chipped in with three kills on five attacks. Kreklow quarterbacked the attack for Mizzou with eight of the Tigers' nine assists. The Tigers hit only .154 in the first while allowing ISU to hit .500.



Iowa State started the second set right where it left off with a 3-0 lead over the Tigers after some miscommunication on the Mizzou side. The Tigers didn't let that faze them as they quickly scored four straight to get their first lead of the night at 4-3 in the second set. From then on it was hard-fought back-and-forth match between the two favoring the Cyclones 10-8. After a split five points, Iowa State went up 19-13 and Kreklow used his second timeout to strategize, and it appeared to work as the Tigers closed the gap to make it 20-16. The Tigers couldn't hang on though as Iowa State ended up winning the second set 25-18.



After the second set Henning still led the Tigers with nine kills as Wilson helped out adding another six of her own. Kreklow kept the team on her back as the second set ended adding another 12 assists to her total in the second set giving her 20 after two sets.



The Issues continued for Mizzou in the third set as the Cyclones came out and built a 7-1 lead. The Tigers kept fighting keeping the game relatively close at 13-10 behind the hard work of senior Libero Priscilla Armendariz and Kreklow. It did not help though as Iowa State scored two of its last three points off of aces to take the third game 25-21.



Mizzou continues conference play at home Saturday against Texas A&M at 2 p.m.