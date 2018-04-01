Tigers Fall in Extra Innings in Championship Game

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Missouri Tigers lost the championship game of the Big 12 tournament to the Texas A&M Aggies 10-9 on a walk-off home run in extra innings. Andrew Collazo hit the walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning off Tiger reliever Dusty Ross.

Missouri trailed 8-7 going into the top of the ninth but rallied to score twice, taking the lead on an RBI single by Jesse Santo. The Tigers jumped out to a six run lead in the first two innings before Texas A&M plated five runners in the bottom of the third. The Aggies took the lead in the bottom of the third on an infield single.

Nick Fleece got the win for the Aggies after blowing the save in the ninth, pitching the final 2.2 innings and Ross took the loss for the Tigers. The Tigers had the Aggies down to their final strike in bottom of the ninth when Greg Alcazar bounced a ground ball over third baseman C.J. Jarvis, which scored pinch runner Scott Arthur.

Jonah Schmidt got the Tigers going early, hitting two-run doubles in each of the first two innings. Eric Garcia also had a good day at the plate, going 4 for 6 with three runs. The loss ends the Tigers season, who finish 27-32 after beating Texas twice and Oklahoma State in the tournament to reach the championship game.