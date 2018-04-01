Tigers Fall to Longhorns in Series Finale

AUSTIN, Texas - The Missouri baseball team fell to the 8th ranked Texas Longhorns in the series finale 10-1 on Sunday. The Tigers are now 13-15 on the season and 1-4 in Big 12 play. Dane Opel led the Tigers at the plate, going 2-4 with a double and a triple but Mizzou's offense struggled only having four hits during the game.

Texas' Cole Green got the win for the Longhorns, throwing 8 innings and striking out seven Tiger batters. Green improved to 2-2 on the season.

Zack Hardoin struggled on the mound on Sunday for the Tigers, receiving the the loss after giving up three hits, walking two and allowing five earned runs. He falls to 2-4 on the season.

Mizzou will face Border Showdown Rival Kansas at Kaufman Stadium in Kansas City on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.