Tigers Finally Win on the Road Beating Miss. St.

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- It finally happened. The Missouri men's basketball team won on the road.

The Tigers arrived at Humphrey Coliseum Wednesday with one goal in mind -- win a game that's not played at Mizzou Arena.

Wednesday night's 78-36 victory was led by Keion Bell who had 24 points and five rebonds on 10-for-16 shooting. Bell and the Tigers led 34-10 at halftime holding the Bulldogs to 4-of-26 shooting from the field.

Mizzou started the game with a 14-0 run.

Sophomore guard Jabari Brown had a big game as well scoring 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting.

After losing two close road games at Texas A&M (70-68) and LSU (73-70), the Tigers used Saturday's big 98-79 home win against Ole Miss as inspiration. Mizzou will improve to 18-6 overall and 7-4 in the SEC.

Wednesday night's loss is Mississippi State's ninth straight.

The Tigers will travel to Fayetteville, Ark. on Saturday to face off against ex-coach Mike Anderson's Arkansas Razorbacks. They will return to Mizzou on Feb. 19 to play the No. 7 ranked Florida Gators.