Tigers Finish Fourth at Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown

LAS VEGAS - Mizzou Women's Golf played its best round of the tournament on Tuesday, putting up a team score of 292 in the third round. The strong score helped the Tigers move up and secure fourth place overall, after finishing tied for sixth place after the second round. Over all the Tigers shot 310-297-292-899, finishing just one stroke behind third place UNLV. Indiana took the tournament title with a team total of 894. Mizzou had three Tigers finish in the top 25 at the tournament, and the entire team finished in the top 50.

"The team played so well today," Head Coach Stephanie Priesmeyer said. "We looked very good and confident, and we hit some clutch putts and shots when we needed to. I'm very proud of our last two rounds and we certainly have good feelings going into the off season. Kat had a great comeback today and she has definitely established herself as one of the top freshmen in our conference."

Katherine Hepler posted her best score of the tournament, recording a 2-under par 70 on the day. She hit a bogey on the 12th hole, but immediately followed it up with consecutive birdies on the 13th and 14th holes. Another birdie on the front nine helped her finish in a tie for sixth place overall. Freshman Michelle Butler scored 76-73-74-223 at the tournament, tying for 14th overall. She tallied four birdies on the third round to score just 2-over par.

Junior Taylor Gohn scored 3-over par in the third round to finish in a tie for 25th place overall. She shot 79-73-75-227 through three rounds of play. Alina Rogers had her best showing in the third round, putting up a 1-over par score of 73. She tallied a few bogeys early on in the day, but was able to sink two birdies on the front nine. Ariana Savich also had a breakout round, shooting just 3-over par in the third round. She finished with a total score of 233 to tie for 49th overall.

The Tigers will return to Columbia to for the rest of the offseason, making their next appearance on Feb. 10 at the UCF Challenge in Sorrento, Florida.