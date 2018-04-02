Tigers Finish Strong at UCF Challenge

SORRENTO, FLA. -- The Missouri Women's Golf team closed out the final round at the UCF Challenge on Tuesday (Feb. 12), tying for a 13th place finish with Kennesaw State. The Tigers shot 300-308-298-906 on the tournament, and junior Taylor Gohn battled her way to a top-25 finish overall. North Carolina took the tournament title with a 10-under par score, followed by Tulane who shot 7-over par.

Gohn started the day with a double bogey on her first hole, but battled her way back to even par as she tallied two birdies on the 16th and 17th holes. She finished the day just 4-over par for a final tournament score just 5-over par. Alina Rogers also had a great performance for the Tigers as she finished the third round 1-under par. She was able to put up three birdies on the day, combatting the two bogeys she earned early on. Rogers finished the tournament 9-over par to tie for 46th overall.

"Alina looked great today and had nearly a flawless day," head coach Stephanie Priesmeyer said. "Taylor was a gamer for us also and she battled today for 76. {Michelle}Butler had a nice day on the course with many opportunities too. We feel confident that the next event will be a big leap for us with the experience we gained this week."

Freshman Katherine Hepler tied for 66th overall and finished the third round 5-over par. Teammate Laura Kraft finished the tournament just two strokes behind Hepler, and finished the third round 6-over par. Kraft tied for 73rd overall after going 77-78-78-233 through three rounds.

Michelle Butler recorded two birdies at the end of the round after a few early bogeys to help her stay at just 2-over par for the round. Butler finished the tournament 21-over par.

Ariana Savich finished the day 6-over par after putting up scores of 79-77-78-234 through three rounds. Competing as an individual, Savich tied for 77th overall.

The Tigers will return home to Columbia, Mo. for a week before heading back to Florida on Feb. 25. Next on the schedule, Mizzou will compete in the Sir Pizza Cards Challenge in Weston, Fla.

