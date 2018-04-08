Tigers Host Johnie Imes Invite Next Week

6 years 6 months 1 week ago Friday, September 30 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Friday, September 30, 2011 11:02:00 PM CDT September 30, 2011 in Tiger Talk
By: Peter Terpstra

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou women's golf team is set to host the Fifth Annual Johnie Imes Invitational Monday and Tuesday.

According to a media release by Mizzou Athletics, the event tees off at 8 a.m. on both days. The Tigers host Arkansas-Little Rock, Bradley, Colorado State, Illinois State, Florida International, Missouri State, Morehead State, Princeton, SMU, Texas State, UMKC and Wichita State.

In addition, two Big 12 teams will take to the course: Kansas and Kansas State.

The event is held at The Club at Old Hawthorne.

