Tigers Hungry For Some Football

"Well it's been a great camp. You know it's hot out there, and with school, right now it's a little more emotional and [there's] a little more enthusiasm right now, but that's okay, we need to focus to get better right now. But it's been a real good camp, no question about it. So it's been really good, really positive," said Coach Gary Pinkel.

Daniel says the return, after an appendectomy, of captain Brad Ekwerekwu is a reassurance for the team.

Wide receiver Brad Ekwerekwu added, "I've seen definitely a lot of progress, but I mean like coach told us today, there's still a lot of stuff we can do to just sharpen up. I mean we're there, it's kind of just buckling up and just making that last step."

The football team will continue the camp throughout the next week.