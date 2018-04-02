Tigers Improve Team Score at Second Day of NCAA Regional

OCALA, FL - Missouri Golf continued play at the 2011 NCAA Southeast Regional on Friday and the Tigers shot an improved round of 290 (+2) to remain in 11th place at the Golden Ocala Golf Course.

Jace Long and Emilio Cuartero both fired under-par rounds to lead Mizzou on the day. Long is tied for 25th overall thanks to a 1-under-par 71. He recorded an eagle on the par-5 12th hole to finish in the top 25. Cuartero also eagled the 12th and finished with a 2-under-par 70 to move into 29th. He is just one shot behind Long and just shots outside of the Top 10 heading into Saturday's finale.

Will Harrold shot his second consecutive 2-over-par 74 and is tied for 45th, while Stuart Ballingall slipped back to 48th with a 77, shooting an even-par 72 on Thursday. Nick Wilson rounded out the Missouri scorers with an improved round of 75. Wilson was steady on Thursday as well, shooting a 4-over-par 76 at the championship course.

Augusta State leads the 14-team event thanks to a 13-under 275 on Friday. All-four scorers for Augusta State finished with a 2-under-par 70 or better. North Carolina State's Mitchell Sutton leads the event with a two-round 135 (-9). Sutton is one shot better than Southeastern Louisiana's Philipp Westermann (136).

Play concludes on Saturday morning with the final 18 holes of play. The top five teams and top individual score will advance to the 2011 NCAA Championships at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Oklahoma.