Tigers in Tenth After One Round in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- The Missouri Women's Golf team is currently tied for 10th place at the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown.

Missouri put up a team total of 310, to finish the round 22-over par. Wisconsin and Indiana lead the tournament, both with a team score 4-over par. Freshman Katherine Hepler had yet another strong performance for the Tigers and currently sits in a tie for seventh overall.



"We certainly had some struggles on the greens today and we didn't handle adversity very well," head coach Stephanie Priesmeyer said. "The team is striking the ball pretty good, so we are in a good place to bounce back from the mental errors and course management mistakes that were made today. Kat had a very solid performance for us, and Michelle came through with a very nice back nine and finish for the team."



Hepler completed the round with a final score 1-over par. She started the day with a bogey on the first hole, but immediately followed up with back-to-back birdies on holes two and three. Helpler added two more birdies to her tally for the round as well. Freshman Michelle Butler shot 4-over par on the day recording two consecutive birdies on the front nine. Butler is tied for 29th overall.



Junior Taylor Gohn scored 7-over par on the first round to tie for 56th overall, while Junior Ariana Savich is tied for 82nd place in the tournament with a first round tally of 82. Sophomore Alina Rogers finished just one stroke behind Savich, recording an 83 in the first round.



The Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown continues Monday at 7:30 a.m. PT