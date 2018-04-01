Tigers Knock Off Missouri State, UMKC

KANSAS CITY -- The No. 13 Missouri softball team finished with a 4-0 record at the 2012 Missouri Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament, hosted by UMKC, after winning a pair of games on Sunday. The Tigers opened with a 3-1 win over the Missouri State Bears before toppling UMKC, 6-0, in the nightcap. Mizzou has won five straight and is now 10-3 on the season.



Mizzou 3, Missouri State 1

Missouri picked up a run in each of the first three innings to jump ahead of the Bears. In the first inning, a double-steal by Ashley Fleming and Kelsea Roth scored the first run of the game. Fleming reached on a fielder's choice with nobody out and stole second base to get into scoring position.



In the second, Lindsey Muller roped a one out double into the right-center field gap. She came in to score on an RBI single by Kayla Kingsley to put the Tigers up 2-0. In the third, Fleming drove in Jenna Marston, who doubled to start the inning, on a sacrifice fly.



Freshman pitcher Bailey Erwin took a shutout into the seventh inning before giving up a run. The first two base runners for Missouri State reached on a single and an error, and the leadoff hitter would score on an RBI double by Heather Duckworth.



Erwin finished the game with two strikeouts and no walks while allowing five hits, as she improved to 2-0 on the season. Despite not recording a hit, Fleming scored a run, drove in a run and stole two bases. Kingsley added the other RBI for Mizzou.



Mizzou 6, UMKC 0

Pitcher Chelsea Thomas picked up where she left off from Saturday's perfect game, striking out a pair of hitters in the first inning. She didn't allow a hit until the third and finished the game allowing just four. She struck out 13 batters in the complete game shutout and improved to 5-1 on the season.



Missouri scored their first run of the game on a Princess Krebs RBI single in the second inning, bringing in pinch-runner Mackenzie Sykes to make it 1-0. Marston led off the third with a double, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a sacrifice fly from Fleming to push the lead to 2-0. A one out double by Angela Randazzo and a two out two-bagger from Krebs improved Missouri's lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning.



A pair of runs in the sixth, all coming with two outs, helped the Tigers cushion their lead to 5-0. Brianna Corwin and Marston took back-to-back walks after the first two hitters were retired, and freshman Ashtin Stephens ripped a double down the line in left field to plate both base runners. Muller singled in Kingsley in the seventh inning to extend the advantage to 6-0.



Krebs led all Missouri batters with two hits, while her and Stephens' two RBI apiece were tops on the team. Muller and Fleming picked up an RBI each as well.



The Tigers finally return home next weekend, as they host the DeMarini Invitational at University Field beginning on Friday, March 9. Mizzou will play host to Alcorn State, Boise State and Northern Illinois over the course of the three day tournament.